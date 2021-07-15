Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Arifuzzaman

Food Delivery App 🥗

Md Arifuzzaman
Md Arifuzzaman
  • Save
Food Delivery App 🥗 delivery app food order food app food delivery application food delivery service food food delivery app ux ui mobile app
Download color palette

Hi folks ✌️

The key page of the food delivery application is displayed. I hope you can comment and communicate with me.

I'm more than happy to share with you my recent exploration - a mouthwatering Food app concept 😋

I'm available for new projects! Drop us a line at srarifuzzaman@gmail.com.

Show me love! Press "L".

Don’t forget to add comment and follow me!

Md Arifuzzaman
Md Arifuzzaman

More by Md Arifuzzaman

View profile
    • Like