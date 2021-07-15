Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stocby Mockup Studio

Card visit mockup / business card mockup

Stocby Mockup Studio
Stocby Mockup Studio
  • Save
Card visit mockup / business card mockup branding identity branding mockup graphic design 3d 3d rendered mockup set card branding design business card mockup mockup
Download color palette

Business card mockup
9 PSD Files
A4 Us letter size
Card visits 85x55mm
Adobe Photoshop CS4 or Higher
Realistic 3D Rendered
Changeable Colors
Smart Object
https://www.stocby.com/portfolio/branding-identity-mockup-set/

Stocby Mockup Studio
Stocby Mockup Studio

More by Stocby Mockup Studio

View profile
    • Like