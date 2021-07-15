Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Malley Design

Village of Cashton Badges

Malley Design
Malley Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Village of Cashton Badges custom type typography badge wisconsin branding brand
Village of Cashton Badges custom type typography badge wisconsin branding brand
Village of Cashton Badges custom type typography badge wisconsin branding brand
Village of Cashton Badges custom type typography badge wisconsin branding brand
Village of Cashton Badges custom type typography badge wisconsin branding brand
Village of Cashton Badges custom type typography badge wisconsin branding brand
Village of Cashton Badges custom type typography badge wisconsin branding brand
Download color palette
  1. VOS Soical Media_Dribbble 2A.jpg
  2. VOS Soical Media_Dribbble 2B.jpg
  3. VOS Soical Media_Dribbble 2C.jpg
  4. VOS Soical Media_Dribbble 2D.jpg
  5. VOS Soical Media_Dribbble 2E.jpg
  6. VOS Soical Media_Dribbble 2F.jpg
  7. VOS Soical Media_Dribbble 2G .jpg

The Village of Cashton brand project also included quite a few badges and other decorative, type based design elements.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Malley Design
Malley Design
NE MPLS studio focused on brand identity and digital design.
Hire Us

More by Malley Design

View profile
    • Like