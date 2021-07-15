Javeed Hussain

Review Manuscripts web app concept

Javeed Hussain
Javeed Hussain
  • Save
Review Manuscripts web app concept design web design ux design ui design adobe xd
Download color palette

Know all about your journal in one place. Receive manuscripts and review them before publishing them in the journal.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Javeed Hussain
Javeed Hussain

More by Javeed Hussain

View profile
    • Like