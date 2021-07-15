Magnolia Press - Interior and Exterior Signage

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Joanna Gaines and the creative team at Magnolia Press requested a signage package for their latest commercial development, Magnolia Press, a coffee shop located on the same block as The Silos in Waco, TX. The challenge was to design a one-of-a-kind signage using genuine materials, such as solid copper, and traditional techniques, like hand bent channel letters.
Scope of Work:
Interior Signage
Exterior Signage
Exterior Signage - Neon