Radtron Studio - Andrew and Anna Willoughby

Magnolia Press - Interior and Exterior Signage

Radtron Studio - Andrew and Anna Willoughby
Radtron Studio - Andrew and Anna Willoughby
Joanna Gaines and the creative team at Magnolia Press requested a signage package for their latest commercial development, Magnolia Press, a coffee shop located on the same block as The Silos in Waco, TX. The challenge was to design a one-of-a-kind signage using genuine materials, such as solid copper, and traditional techniques, like hand bent channel letters.

Scope of Work:
Interior Signage
Exterior Signage
Exterior Signage - Neon

Radtron Studio - Andrew and Anna Willoughby
Radtron Studio - Andrew and Anna Willoughby

