Malley Design

Village of Cashton Primary Marks + Font

Village of Cashton Primary Marks + Font typography font type logo brand branding
The Village of Cashton brand revolves around a new custom typeface called Cashton Sans. Here’s a few snaps of the primary marks and font.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
NE MPLS studio focused on brand identity and digital design.
