HeroFinder Background Pattern

For a while now, we had been using a stock pattern for the background at HeroFinder's website. I've been meaning to change it for something closer to home and finally took the time to mix some of the icons used in the app, our company, app logo and some other related elements to create our very own HeroFinder Pattern.

Another thing I wanted to do is use a pattern as the background for our chat screens and now that we have one, we can! Here's a sneak peek of the (near) future.

---

