Lamp Shade

Lamp Shade design renderings cad model cad design 3d model 3d cad 3d
This is one of a LAMP SHADE model that we designed and 3d printed for our customer from Germany.
Connect us at UPWORK for such design works, at: https://bit.ly/3wefofs

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
