Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Helena Zhang

Color Picker

Helena Zhang
Helena Zhang
Hire Me
  • Save
Color Picker icon
Download color palette

Phosphor 1.3 features a UI showcase in the Figma library!

www.phosphoricons.com
www.figma.com/@phosphoricons

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Helena Zhang
Helena Zhang
Designer/writer. Brand, product, systems.
Hire Me

More by Helena Zhang

View profile
    • Like