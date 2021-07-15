Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
obodo

Now Patient

obodo
obodo
  • Save
Now Patient product design ui ux design illustration healthcare health app health
Download color palette

sked with increasing conversions, the team ran a 5-week design sprint to create a front-end website that highlighted Now Patient’s value proposition. We’re currently redesigning the user flow of the app to reduce points of friction.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
obodo
obodo

More by obodo

View profile
    • Like