Rambudikon Agency Fest Social Assets

gig poster drawing illustration horror friday the 13th concert music
Various social assets I put together as part of the package promoting the Rambudikon Agency Fest getting down in Worcester, MA next month.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Digital products, branding, and illustration
