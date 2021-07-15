Hello, everyone!

Finally, this is my first shot on Dribbble. I tried to explore the concept of Cloud Storage Manager on mobile device — ‘cause why not 😅

The inspiration came from Dribbble’s creators, that I randomly searched. And shout out to Alzea for SALY - 3D Illustration Pack, those illustrations are beyond gorgeous.

Also, I will upload this shot on my portfolio Instagram soon.

Hope you like it. Happy Friday!