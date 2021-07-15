Insights Dashboard — Collectives on Stack Overflow

This dashboard was created for the admins/owners of the collective. It's meant to give more insights into the health of their community. One of our biggest challenges with giving usage data to our customers was having them understand what it all meant. We've added a custom benchmark status to most charts that quickly signals when the data is considered good, bad or just ok for anyone not familiar with the metrics. We'll be researching these types of benchmarks and adding more if we find them to be successful.