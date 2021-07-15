Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Caro Guindon
Stack Overflow

Insights Dashboard — Collectives on Stack Overflow

Caro Guindon
Stack Overflow
Caro Guindon for Stack Overflow
  • Save
Insights Dashboard — Collectives on Stack Overflow status metrics insidghts data viz data graphs charts product design design data visualization dashboard
Download color palette

This dashboard was created for the admins/owners of the collective. It's meant to give more insights into the health of their community. One of our biggest challenges with giving usage data to our customers was having them understand what it all meant. We've added a custom benchmark status to most charts that quickly signals when the data is considered good, bad or just ok for anyone not familiar with the metrics. We'll be researching these types of benchmarks and adding more if we find them to be successful.

Stack Overflow
Stack Overflow
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Stack Overflow

View profile
    • Like