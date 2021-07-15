Insights Dashboard — Collectives on Stack Overflow

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This dashboard was created for the admins/owners of the collective. It's meant to give more insights into the health of their community. One of our biggest challenges with giving usage data to our customers was having them understand what it all meant. We've added a custom benchmark status to most charts that quickly signals when the data is considered good, bad or just ok for anyone not familiar with the metrics. We'll be researching these types of benchmarks and adding more if we find them to be successful.