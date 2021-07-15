Loan Oak Builders Brand Strategy and Identity

Loan Oak builders is a luxury remodel and new construction contractor operating here in the Nashville area. They came to us for a full rebrand, which revolved around a comprehensive Brand Strategy process.

The company was well established and had been seeing steady growth since their launch in 2016, but to get where they wanted to be, it was clear their existing branding and positioning wasn't going to cut it.

We defined their strengths, attributes, and personality, identified their ideal target users, and developed a strategic customer experience that put them head and shoulders above the competition.

The result was more confidence in the brand's decision-making process and clarity for the road map ahead.

Scope of Work:

Brand Strategy

Branding & Identity

Business Collateral