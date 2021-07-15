Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 005 - App icon

Daily UI 005 - App icon logo design dailyui ui
Daily UI 005 - App icon
「Films」という架空の映画配信系のサブスクリプションサービスを想定し、アプリのロゴを制作。スクリーンに「光」が差し込み、そこに「影」ができて映像が表現されるというコンセプトで、スクリーンを模したグラフィックでロゴを制作しました。

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
