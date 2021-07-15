DailyUI, Day4:Calculator

Hi everyone!👋

This is the third day of #DailyUI and I create a Calculator.

For this shot I checked different calculator like "ios calculator" and "Calc" for android. I tried to find their UI & UX problems, Then I fixed those.

If you like this shot press "L" or click on "heart icon❤️" for help me to this complex and beautiful journey and "comment" what do you feel about This!