#DailyUI, Day4:Calculator

#DailyUI, Day4:Calculator clean challenge daily ui 004 dailyui calculator mobile app app moible ux ui
Hi everyone!👋
This is the third day of #DailyUI and I create a Calculator.
For this shot I checked different calculator like "ios calculator" and "Calc" for android. I tried to find their UI & UX problems, Then I fixed those.

If you like this shot press "L" or click on "heart icon❤️" for help me to this complex and beautiful journey and "comment" what do you feel about This!

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
