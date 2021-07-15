Jessica Jones

Lion mascot logo

Jessica Jones
Jessica Jones
  • Save
Lion mascot logo determination fierce powerful high school lionness university school tiger puma leopard panther cat animal red gold athletics mascot sports logo lion
Download color palette

Lion athletic mascot for The Hamlin School, a private K-8 school in San Francisco. The old logo was a male lion with a mane—no good for an all-girls school! The new lionness fits the school’s Latin motto of "Always Forward."

Jessica Jones
Jessica Jones

More by Jessica Jones

View profile
    • Like