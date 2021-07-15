Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MOHAMMED

WatchUp 💻

MOHAMMED
MOHAMMED
  • Save
WatchUp 💻 ui ux vector illustration flat logo branding web minimal design
Download color palette

WatchUp is the Concept Of watching your favourite Movie and also you can Rent it for some amount of time the Dvds/Blu-rays . Hope You guys Like the concept and if you Like do PRESS "L" and Do follow me on Instagram .
Do Follow me on Instagram 😊
Check Out my Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
MOHAMMED
MOHAMMED

More by MOHAMMED

View profile
    • Like