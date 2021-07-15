Mohit Savaliya

Flip Book Logo Text Concept

Flip Book Logo Text Concept book-page-effect book-effect flip-effect svg free logo illustration graphic design
Creative and Modern Vector Logo Design Template

AI Pack included:

=> Ai File, SVG
=> CMYK
=> 100% Vector
=> Easy to edit color and text

