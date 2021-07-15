Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nativegigs

E-Wallet mobile application

Nativegigs
Nativegigs
Hire Me
  • Save
E-Wallet mobile application financial app statistic payment ios card digital transaction financial money ui exploration mobile app wallet chart
Download color palette

Hi everyone! 
We want to share an exploration project about e-wallet mobile app. It can help you to manage your financial activities, from paying for music streaming service subscriptions to your other needs.

---

Nativegigs
We’re provided the following services:
Mobile App Design, Dashboard Design, Website / Landing Page Design, Branding, User Experience, Icon Design.

We are available for new projects.
Just drop us a line:
nativegigs.studio@gmail.com

Nativegigs
Nativegigs
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nativegigs

View profile
    • Like