Caro Guindon
Stack Overflow

Actions for you dashboard — Collectives on Stack Overflow

Caro Guindon
Stack Overflow
Caro Guindon for Stack Overflow
graphs charts data visualization ux tasks data insights website product design design dashboard ui
We created a dashboard for Recognized Members of a collective that allows them to see initial insights into the community's health and the best places to start contributing. We wanted this dashboard to be more action oriented in order to help these members choose where to spend their time contributing to the community that would have the most impact. Our goal is to make the tasks more dynamic — updating frequently based on usage data and community needs.

