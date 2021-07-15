The HUGE Font Bundle (98% OFF)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✂ · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · ·
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/wNO3kj
✂ · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · · ·
About the Product
--------------------------------------------- LIMITED TIME OFFER ---------------------------------------------
THIS HUGE COLLECTION INCLUDES EVERY FONT IN THE SALT & PEPPER STORE, PLUS ALL OUR NEW FUTURE RELEASES, AT NO EXTRA COST!!!
Introducing the MASSIVE Salt & Pepper Designs Font Bundle including a whopping 422 fonts over 239 different products. This monster pack includes every single font we have ever created over the past two years and is valued at a staggering $2647. This huge collection can be purchased for a limited period for ONLY $29, exclusively at CreativeMarket.com! Perfect for use on Procreate, Canva, Cricut, Photoshop, Illustrator, Silhouette and so many more programs.
All fonts included come with a commercial license!