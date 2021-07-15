Save Waylon

I created this design to help support Waylon's care. We shared this campaign a few days ago but our partners, Dallas Dog RRR, have a dumped Starving Puppy Belly Full of ROCKS. Waylon has had nothing to eat except sticks and rocks. He was found on the side of the road barely able to walk. He will need extensive medical care including X-rays. With my art I am sponsoring his care! Please join me in helping DDRRR save this brave puppy.

Follow me on instagram for more art https://www.instagram.com/davidlhendrick/