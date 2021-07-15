The Modern Font Bundle Vol-4

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/5O7RX7
About the Product
The Modern Font Bundle Volume 4 is Here! Another 10 best selling unique display fonts for only $29! No boring filler fonts. Just 10 memorable and stylish typefaces that will enhance your design work. Thats $2.90 per font. If that's not a good deal then i don't know what is!
See page 2 for all typefaces included
Each typeface has 4 preview slides after that
OTF, TTF, WOFF & WOFF 2 file for every font
Quick and easy to download and install in organised folders with installation instructions included
Multilingual Support included: ą á â à ä å ã æ ć ç ę é ê è ë í î ì ï ı ł ñ ń ó ô ò ö õ ø œ ś š ß ú û ù ü ý ÿ ž ź ż. Ą Á Â À Ä Å Ã Æ Ć Ç Ę É Ê È Ë Í Î Ì Ï Ł Ń Ñ Ó Ô Ò Ö Õ Ø Œ Ś Š Ú Û Ù Ü Ý Ÿ Ź Ż
FAQ'S
Can i use this font for my logo with the desktop license?
Yes
Can i copyright or trademark a design with this font?
I'm not a copyright lawyer but yeah go for it
What software do the fonts work on?
Once installed on your computer it will show up in any software that types
Can i upload the fonts to my website or canva?
Yes and yes
How do i use to use ligatures
Ligatures are : Two or more letters are joined together to form one glyph or character. They are automatic, and will join when typed. If this does not happen then you ligature setting is turned off in your design software . Every software is different so google how to turn ligatures on in your specific software.
For Adobe software. It is in the open type panel. For Canva you need to copy and past the ligature from your fontbook (mac) or Character Map (PC) glyphs panel as they don't support opentype settings.
If i want to use the fonts for my website and print design do i need 2 licenses?
No, just get either one, they are the same price (desktop or web)
Can i re-sell this font on dodgy Russian websites and make bulk cash?
No that will make me sad.
ANY MORE QUESTIONS? Just ask!