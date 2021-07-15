Sergei Koch

Sber Mobile App

Hi, how are you doing?

I'm showing you a full shot of the Sber Messenger test product elements.

Thank you for your attention and I look forward to your support 💥

My instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sergei_koch_1997/?hl=ru

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
