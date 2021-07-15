Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Start with the Customer Badge

Start with the Customer Badge icon badge retro vintage fonts lettering 3d drop shadow typography type custom
This badge was commissioned by Dribbble for their 2021 Summer Swag Pack (given to employees) and represents one of their core values.

See second slide for original sketch.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
