Job Search App Exploration - Ranganggur

Job Search App Exploration - Ranganggur job search mobile app freebies clean design ui
Bismillah,
Hello everyone,

Ranganggur is mobile app for searching dream job, what do you think about this design?
Im available for project 📩

Available for new projects for UI Design & Web Development
📮 Contact : i.fadilaputra@gmail.com
Made with ❤️ + ☕️ + 🍲 at 🏡

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
