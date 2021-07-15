Susana Costa

Sarra Yoga

Sarra Yoga spirituality spiritual empowerment yoga teacher light chakra logo clean design logotype branding brand identity meditation asana yoga studio lotus mandala holistic conscious mindfulness
Logo designed for Sarra Whicheloe, a certified Iyengar Yoga teacher located in Surrey, England.

Sarra Yoga's logo aims to represent the radiant light within ourselves. It’s an exploration of the lotus flower through a minimalistic mandala with rays of light coming from its centre. The light, lotus flower, and leaves are all symbols that represent yoga, nature, spirituality and the cosmos.

