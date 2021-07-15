Logo designed for Sarra Whicheloe, a certified Iyengar Yoga teacher located in Surrey, England.

Sarra Yoga's logo aims to represent the radiant light within ourselves. It’s an exploration of the lotus flower through a minimalistic mandala with rays of light coming from its centre. The light, lotus flower, and leaves are all symbols that represent yoga, nature, spirituality and the cosmos.

