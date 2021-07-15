Professional Graphic Design

The Modern Font Bundle Vol.3

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/XRG0d8
About the Product
Here it is! My 3rd font bundle and my best to date. What makes this font bundle different from all the other bundles out there is that it is stacked with unique quality fonts. There are no boring filler fonts, just 10 standout modern typefaces. So, heres the deal: 10 x $14 fonts for $29. A years work for me for only $29. Every font includes multilingual support. We have Sage & Evangelina that are high contrast fashion fonts. Monte~Carlo which is a nu-deco font. Gallery, Zephyr & Culture are modern new age serifs. Tangerine is a unique 70s font. Analogue & Classico are chic sans serifs. Commune is a modern take on a blackletter serif. Enjoy!

