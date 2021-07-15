Dylan Winters Design Co.

✦✦✦

Behind the DW

I specialize in logo design and brand identity. Within my work you'll see a passion for creating simplistic, yet effective designs demonstrating a solid concept behind each project.

In 2014, I graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design.

Throughout my early career, I've been fortunate to work with some great people.

In 2015, I attained a graphic design position at a print & design firm in Morgantown, WV until 2017. During my time there, I had the opportunity to work on exclusive logo design projects for a diverse client base.

In 2018, I gained the opportunity to work full-time with Pitt Athletics as the Assistant Director of Graphic Design where we helped start the newly developed Graphic Design department from the ground up. During my time at Pitt, my prime work included creating a crest to represent Pitt Soccer, the Panther Pitt logo, and the infamous Oakland Zoo logo.

I grew up in the great steel city of Pittsburgh, Pa which helped shape who I am today. My personal interests include anything Pittsburgh sports, ball hockey, concerts, biking/hiking/running, and most importantly spending time with my family.

Currently, I reside in Uniontown, Pennsylvania with my wife Paige, and our three children, Juliana, Amelia, and Connor.

My client base stems from small businesses all the way to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pitt Athletics, and Comedian Tom Segura. Always looking for great opportunities to meet new people in life, I would be happy to link up with you as well.

DWDC: Designs That Win