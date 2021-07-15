Flight Ticket Booking App

Hello Dribbble Mates,

Sharing an application design concept for ticket booking of your favourite flights. You can see available flights, price comparisons and book your ticket. Presenting home screen, search flight screen and seat booking screen.

More are coming soon …

More are coming soon … Follow me for more update.

Press "L" to show your love ❤️️

Have a project? Drop a line ✍ at akramabst@gmail.com