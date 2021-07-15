Cliff Manspeaker

Zombie T-Rex

Zombie T-Rex retro illustration plasticchallenge instagram
Drawn in Procreate using RetroSupply CMYK tools for Plastic Challenge

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
