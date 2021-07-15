Elena Tayar

One Line Art, One Line Artwork. "Bird on the flower"

Elena Tayar
Elena Tayar
  • Save
One Line Art, One Line Artwork. "Bird on the flower" nature graphic design vector branding abstract illustrator one line illustration
Download color palette

Hello!
Here is my new work
One Line Art, One Line Artwork. One of my favorite styles in design - one line art. This illustration combines my love for nature and design.
Hope you like that, Thank you so much.

Elena Tayar
Elena Tayar

More by Elena Tayar

View profile
    • Like