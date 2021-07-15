Foodies-Food website Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi 👋
Here my new exploration of an Foodies-A online restaurant web site landing Page. Hope you enjoy it. Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
----------------
for full view >>https://www.behance.net/webfancy99
Hi if you need more please contact me now
Full Design Available in "Behance" (link in description)
My portfolio:=
https://portfolio.akashsutradhar.com/
I am also available in FIVERR
https://www.fiverr.com/webfancy99
Mailchimp email template || email template || landing page design || PSD template || PSD web template || website design || PSD to HTML website || responsive website design