Jim Viola // Damn Good Brand

SOLAS AI, Logo

Jim Viola // Damn Good Brand
Jim Viola // Damn Good Brand
  • Save
SOLAS AI, Logo security cyber brand identity illustration ai firebird gradient animal phoenix fire bird logo branding
Download color palette

Client: SOLAS AI
Scope: Company Naming Workshop, Logo Design, Style Guide, Website Design
Completed: March, 2021

www.solas.ai

Jim Viola // Damn Good Brand
Jim Viola // Damn Good Brand

More by Jim Viola // Damn Good Brand

View profile
    • Like