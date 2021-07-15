Ali Arda

Gamer Astronaut // Spacestation rebrand

Gamer Astronaut // Spacestation rebrand logo design character design mark sports logo astronaut mascot logo astronaut logo esports logo mascot logo illustrator vector illustration icon logo branding
Unofficial Spacestation Gaming rebrand.

The idea is an astronaut, with a hidden gaming controller in his glasses. Do you see it? :)

