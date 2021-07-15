Raymond Christian Valentino

Aigo - Chords Detector App

Raymond Christian Valentino
Raymond Christian Valentino
  • Save
Aigo - Chords Detector App raymondvalent1no music design mobile ui figma
Download color palette

Chords Detector App
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My Email
📧 raymondvalentino007@gmail.com

You can also find me on
Behance | Instagram | Linked In

Thankyou for visiting!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Raymond Christian Valentino
Raymond Christian Valentino

More by Raymond Christian Valentino

View profile
    • Like