REKA | Logo Design

REKA | Logo Design design agency graphic design new logo new logos logos home garden logos logo concepts logo ideas modern logo minimalistic minimalist logo logo design brand identity branding logo
REKA is a Home gardening tools manufacturing company, and they had unique products line under the REKA brand name. The client needs a minimalist logo for their brand.

📩 Email: malithweeramuni@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +94 0767573952

