Lateef Akinyemi

Explore and Travel Web App

Lateef Akinyemi
Lateef Akinyemi
  • Save
Explore and Travel Web App place location book event travel gradient dailyui ui flat minimal
Download color palette

took a clear view on making a landing page where you can explore different places and book to travel #dailyui 03

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Lateef Akinyemi
Lateef Akinyemi

More by Lateef Akinyemi

View profile
    • Like