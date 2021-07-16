I've been working on the go to market strategy for our new(ish) product, Shopify Inbox. Inbox is the combination of our previous products Shopify Chat, and Shopify Ping.

With the rebrand, we wanted to reposition the product as a sales channel rather than a customer service app. Customer conversations go a long way towards turning a browser into a buyer, and with Shopify Inbox you can manage all your conversations in one place.

With this project I got to use all sides of my creative skills from 3D design and rendering for the various background sets, motion for the animations on the brochure page, art direction during the photography shoot, and even going as far as making the music for the promo video. I've been wanting to work on a project like this here at Shopify for so long and I'm glad it finally happened.

See the full thing in action at https://shopify.com/inbox

Big thanks to the entire team for making this all happen!