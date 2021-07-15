NewVisionPharmaceuticals.com

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Site built in WordPress, I designed and developed the front end of this website and also acted as the creative director on the project. All branding and identity also done by me. From start to finish, the site was designed, developed and launched in 4 weeks.