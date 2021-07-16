Lesdema Jérémy

SILKANI redesign - Home

Lesdema Jérémy
Lesdema Jérémy
  • Save
SILKANI redesign - Home clean interfaces fashion desktop ux ui design art direction website
Download color palette

Hi the everyone,

I decided to redesign an old school project just for fun.
SILKANI is an independent fashion designer who want to promote different fashion designers through his website.
Every designer is presented by a collection.

✌🏽

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Lesdema Jérémy
Lesdema Jérémy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lesdema Jérémy

View profile
    • Like