Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Boban Gjerasimoski

eBook design

Boban Gjerasimoski
Boban Gjerasimoski
  • Save
eBook design blog ebook icon typography logo graphic design branding vector ui ux illustration design
Download color palette

Newest eBook design for my company blog - How Many K12 Marketing Emails Should I Be Sending?

Please let me know your opinion.
Press Like Button & Please Don’t Forget To Follow Me!
Thank you!

If you need any type of eBook just
Contact me: bgerasimoski@gmail.com

Boban Gjerasimoski
Boban Gjerasimoski

More by Boban Gjerasimoski

View profile
    • Like