Ranya Zakariya

Nejmo Mobile App

Ranya Zakariya
Ranya Zakariya
  • Save
Nejmo Mobile App
Download color palette

Nejmo connects you with your favorite role models through personalized, recorded video messages. The platform provides a space to make meaningful connections and memorable lasting moments all across the middle east and the Arab world.

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Ranya Zakariya
Ranya Zakariya

More by Ranya Zakariya

View profile
    • Like