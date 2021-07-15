Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hasan Uddin

Logo designed for Couch side sports

Hasan Uddin
Hasan Uddin
  • Save
Logo designed for Couch side sports sports logo freelancer fiverr vector illustration 3d sports couchside sofa
Download color palette

The client requirement was that in the logo I have to attach a sofa and other relevant materials

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Hasan Uddin
Hasan Uddin

More by Hasan Uddin

View profile
    • Like