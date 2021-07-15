Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thinh Bui

Rice :: The Decentralized Wallet

Thinh Bui
Thinh Bui
Hire Me
  • Save
Rice :: The Decentralized Wallet vietnam crypto wallet wallet application app defi decentralized financial finance typography minimal design ux modern clean crypto mobile ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers!

Happy to show you guys my project that I'm working on.
It's called Rice Wallet, with mission to help people access decentralized finance and invest by the easy way.

Love to see your feedbacks :D

Thinh Bui
Thinh Bui
I Can Design.
Hire Me

More by Thinh Bui

View profile
    • Like