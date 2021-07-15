Jessica A.

Custom Type for Youtube Channel

Custom Type for Youtube Channel channel yt jojo youtube channel typography custom type custom lettering type design lettering
Custom type for a youtube channel. :)

Super fun project! The client wanted a type that resembled JoJo's part 4, "Breakdown" (best project ever, omg).

Some choices make it a bit weirder — like the E having a flat top instead of an angle, which I love.

This is the cleaner version since the client asked for a pixel one.

