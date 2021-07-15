Academic Platform Dashboard Book Catalog

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hey Dribbble👋🏻
Our last awesome project. This is a dashboard for managing an online library platform for schools and colleges.

We're available for awesome projects! feel free to contact us at visualkreasi@gmail.com

Be sure to follow us Visualkreasi:
instagram Visual Kreasi
Shop our product: UI8
website - www.visualkreasi.com

Press L if you like it 💛

