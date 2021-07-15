Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elisa

Light on the Victim #1

Elisa
Elisa
  • Save
Light on the Victim #1 victorian victorianage shadow chalkstyle procreate jacktheripper illustration art digitalart crime london londoncrime series light victim
Download color palette

I have always been interested in the victims of violent crimes, perhaps because they often talk too little about them compared to who or what took their life...

With this illustration of a victim of Jack the Ripper I want to start a series to give them space, relegating "the monster" to a simple shadow.

Made in Procreate

Elisa
Elisa

More by Elisa

View profile
    • Like