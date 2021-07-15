Light on the Victim #1

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I have always been interested in the victims of violent crimes, perhaps because they often talk too little about them compared to who or what took their life...
With this illustration of a victim of Jack the Ripper I want to start a series to give them space, relegating "the monster" to a simple shadow.
Made in Procreate