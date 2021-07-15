Slot winnings animation

Congratulatory inscriptions appear the same on all pop-up screens.

The text is placed on a bright base in the form of a colored haze. There are many shades in it, but blue and pink prevail.

Gems appear next to the text depending on the winning option. The larger the victory, the more stones shine in the inscription.

