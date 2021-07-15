slotopaint.com

Slot winnings animation

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Congratulatory inscriptions appear the same on all pop-up screens.

The text is placed on a bright base in the form of a colored haze. There are many shades in it, but blue and pink prevail.

Gems appear next to the text depending on the winning option. The larger the victory, the more stones shine in the inscription.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

#animation #winningsanimation #slotanimation #popup #winnings #slotwinnings #casinowinnings #bigwin #megawin #giganticwin #colossalwin #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign

slotopaint.com
slotopaint.com
Graphic solutions for gambling
Hire Me

More by slotopaint.com

View profile
    • Like